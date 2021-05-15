Asdrúbal Cabrera was placed on the MLB injured list

The Venezuelan of the Arizona Rattlesnakes, Asdrubal Cabrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the Big leagues – MLB.

The experienced Dbacks player was removed from the game on Thursday, May 13 due to tension in the right hamstring, as reported by the organization of the Big leagues.

Asdrubal Cabrera, who registers a .289 average, 18 RBIs and four homers is a noticeable loss for his team in the MLB for the experience and depth it brings to the Arizona franchise.

Cabrera 35-year-olds will be out of line-up for approximately 10 days. However, everything will depend on the evolution of the injury of the Creole of the Dbacks in the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

Asdrúbal Cabrera was removed from Thursday’s game with a strained right hamstring. # LosDbacks – Arizona Diamondbacks (@LosDbacks) May 14, 2021

Notably Asdrúbal Cabrera had to be accompanied to leave the field of play due to his injury that he will have it off the field of play for at least 10 days in the MLB.