Asdrúbal Cabrera homered on the Opening Day of the 2021 season

The Creole of the Arizona Rattlesnakes, Asdrúbal Cabrera connected his first home run on the season 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB).

Cabrera unleashed his strength throughout right field of the Big leagues to add your first home run of this campaign in the MLB.

Asdrúbal Cabrera He took advantage of a pitch that was high for Yu Darvish to momentarily bring the Bells closer to the board. However the home run of the Venezuelan was not enough to achieve victory.

The Dbacks infielder went 2-for-5 with three streaks RBIs and a two-run homer in the MLB. The Venezuelan continues to show that there is gasoline in the tank.

Here the video: