Who has been most affected by the break? A minor question, of little importance, but one that has been around in interviews and forums. It has affected everyone equally, but in some rooms of the circuit, especially the one that generates the most interest, that of the ‘Big3’, not all have agreed. Thierry Ascione, former coach of Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, attended ‘Express’, to discuss the issue and the possibility that tennis will not resume until 2021.

The Frenchman saw Novak fully prepared to climb further on Rafa and Roger, just as he saw the Spanish adding a new wound in Paris. “I think Djokovic was ready to win two Grand Slams this year. And Nadal thought again that he could lift Roland Garros. In terms of the race for being the greatest player in history, of course, this year will be a major brake on all three, Roger, Rafa and Novak, without tournaments. “

“It is terrible for tennis that the circuit stops completely”

Coinciding with the general opinion of the parties involved, of all the actors who are experiencing this pandemic within the world of professional tennis, Ascione is also pessimistic. The Frenchman does not believe that tennis can be played again this year, knowing that non-media tennis players are the ones who will suffer the most.

“I think it is important for them to play the Grand Slam, especially for Rafa and Djokovic. To be able to play the United States Open and Roland Garros, but there are consequences for everyone, for the players who are making history and for the players who only need the tennis to eat. For tennis it is terrible that the circuit stops completely. Of course, there are much more important things than tennis, but for tennis it is difficult. We may not play until December. “

