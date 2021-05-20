ASAP Rocky raves about his girlfriend Rihanna



Rihanna.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

ASAP Rocky has put an end to that dynamic of discretion and secrecy that has characterized him and his partner Rihanna, as far as their exciting romantic relationship is concerned. And it is that, in his last interview, linked to the promotion of his next album, the artist has not hesitated to flatter his girlfriend, showing off the good progress of their romance and even referring to her as the “definitive” .

“He is the love of my life, my girl. Everything in life is better, much better when you have found the ultimate person. She alone would equal a million of the above. I think when you know it, you know it. She is the ultimate“, Explained the interpreter in conversation with GQ magazine, whose new physical edition has the music star on the cover.

Likewise, ASAP Rocky has raved about their recent joint getaway to Barbados, the country of his girlfriend and a territory full of fascinating places and people that has made him feel at home. “It was like coming home. It has been a very nostalgic experience, because it is still a foreign but familiar country. I couldn’t stop imagining what it would have been like for my father to come to America. I have had the opportunity to visit places that brought me that kind of ‘memories’, although it seems strange, “he said.

The American rapper, who spent a season in a Stockholm jail for having attacked a man who dedicated himself to harassing him in the street after a concert, has also revealed in his talk that Rihanna, how could it be otherwise, ha advised on an artistic level during the production process of his long-awaited album, which also features the controversial British musician Morrissey, former leader of the band The Smiths.