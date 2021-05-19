ASAP Rocky confesses that Rihanna is the love of his life

When asked how she feels about dating RiRi, she replied, “Much better. Much better when you have the one. She’s probably a million others. I think when you know it, you know it. She is the one “. So after this revelation It shouldn’t take you by surprise if they get engaged soon.

And he even talked about the possibility of being a dad. He said that Rihanna was open to becoming a mother and he said that if being a father is in his destiny, it will be and assured that it will be an incredible one. “He would make an amazing father, remarkably awesome overall. I would have a very flying child. Very ”, he pointed out.