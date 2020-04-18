The quality of the equipment Marcelo Gallardo In River in recent years they do not exempt him from being questioned by the world of football. This time it was Omar Asad the one who took the floor and took the badge with the historic team led by Carlos Bianchi who won the Intercontinental against Milan in 1994. It was Vélez in Japan.

“We put a mix in it and we won everything, nationally and internationally. River logically has these cups that appear and that is why it has more titles in these years but the game was similar. We had the player in a different attack who was the Turu flowers, who put hooks and sat them on their ass. River has Borré, who runs and squeezes, Mati Suárez also runs and has talent but it is not the dribbling, the dribbling and the football that fills your eyes that Turu had ”, was the first assessment and comparison of Turco Asad.

The coach who was until before the quarantine directing San José de Oruro (Bolivia) and left due to lack of payment continued: “In the middle he would be even too. Back we had the different, which was 1 (José Luis Chilavert). The best goalkeeper in the history of soccer River does not have. There are things with which we take advantage of them, I think we would beat them calmly“

In dialogue with Sports Sect, he focused on the figure of Chila: “The character of rude and unbeatable archer was gestating with a back to back as well. When he said something, the team won. When he disputed something, he would hit you with a goal. When there were doubts about that debate, he nailed you a penalty and made another free kick goal. After scoring River, he said he was going to score a goal for Burgos again with the national team and he did it to himself. A guy touched by the wand of God but very professional, serious and companion. He was giving life on the court and the team used it to take pressure off. “

At 49, Asad projects his career as a coach: “The goal and dream is to lead Vélez tomorrow and seek the goal that I always tell people who know me, the Copa Libertadores. They tell us about the Libertadores and it’s like ours. If they give me the chance to be a coach, I go looking for that. I am going to put it together well, I am convinced of what I am saying because I know I am going to achieve it ”.