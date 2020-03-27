Alex Abrines, international with the Spanish team and Barça forward, has exploited against a locker room buddy. The player did not cut a hair on social networks and made it clear that there is someone who is leaking club negotiations to the press with the players for their salary reduction.

I do not know who filters things that have ONLY been spoken by a group of WhatsApp players and respective heads of the club … but the only reason I see is that you want to destroy the team. YOU WILL NOT DO IT or if you will run out of equipment. #allavosotros

“I don’t know who filters things that have only been spoken by a WhatsApp group of players and respective club bosses, but the only reason I see is that you want to destroy the team. You will not succeed or yes, and you will run out of equipment », said the Mallorcan forward adding the hashtag # those there.

Abrines exploded because it has been known that Barça offers him a 70% reduction in salary The players of the basketball team or if they do not accept will be pointed to an ERTE in which they would become mileuristas.

«And I trust the players 100%. I also do not know how far the chain of command goes and how many people know about the individual situation of each one … but you can’t do things like this (Obviously the WhatsApp group is only players), “said Abrines.

Players like Nikola Mirotic and Pau Ribas had exploded in the hours before the Abrines explosion saying they weren’t going to break the locker room through the leaks. At Barça basketball there is a huge division of opinions about whether or not to accept ERTE. That it becomes public and notorious leaves no doubt that a tense situation is being experienced.

Leaks or manipulations that are intended to break changing rooms are not welcome here! We are in this together during these difficult times for everyone! 💪🏻💪🏻🔴🔵

