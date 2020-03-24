As with the World Series, YouTube TV will broadcast the NBA Finals

Bigstock image

Eleven months have passed since YouTube TV, the live television streaming service, was launched; which on Monday announced an agreement with the NBA so that, less than a year after its release, it has become a partner of half of the four most important professional sports leagues in the United States.

According to information released by Adweek, the digital service will present the NBA Finals this year, which begin on May 31, the ABC chain is the owner of television rights in the neighboring country of the north.

Likewise, as part of the multi-year contract with the National Basketball Association, the brand will also present the final of the WNBA (National Women’s Basketball Association), as well as the NBA G League, minor league of the NBA.

According to the media, late last year YouTube Live TV became the first digital to cover the World Series, an association that generated controversy, while leading to high record increases as well as increases in brand awareness for the company.

YouTube TV doubled down on the deal earlier this month and signed an expanded alliance with MLB within which it will continue to sponsor the World Series for the next two years.

In turn, as part of the agreement with the NBA, the logo “The Finals presented by YouTube TV” will have a prominent location during all the games that the fight to be the champion lasts, in addition to being seen on the court as well as in the arenas that host the matches.

Similarly, the YouTube TV brand will also be featured in ABC ads during in-game mentions and will appear on NBA digital and social media platforms.

In addition to baseball and basketball, the platform has partnered with MLS, specifically with Los Angeles FC to be its main sponsor, as well as obtaining exclusive rights to the games; As with the Seattle Sounders, for exclusive game streaming rights.