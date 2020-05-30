The worst news about the coronavirus pandemic re-emerged in South America, with alarming numbers of infections and deaths in Brazil, Chile and Peru, and precautionary and precautionary measures in Bolivia and Colombia, but also in Asia and Eurasia, with records of deaths in Russia and Pakistan and positive cases in India, which has already surpassed China in the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, in the United States, which in the last 24 hours registered more than 16,000 new cases, President Donald Trump decided to break the relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he accuses of having mismanaged the health emergency in the Covid-19 for being under the “complete control” of China.

The United States is the country with the highest number of cases, with 1.7 million infected and 102,323 deaths, while China, where the virus was detected for the first time in December, has found 84,119 infections and 4,638 deaths.

On the other hand, in the hardest hit countries in Europe such as Spain, Italy and Great Britain, reviews of current damage are more linked to the economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

As for the region, Brazil, with 26,928 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to official figures, continues to set off its own and other people’s alarms, while half of Brazilians disapprove of President Jair Bolsonaro’s management of the coronavirus and only 27% the approves.

According to the survey by the firm Datafolha, 50% of those interviewed rate the management of the far-right leader to stop the new virus as bad or lousy, 22% label it as regular and 27% consider it good or excellent, at a time when Brazil is confirmed as one of the epicenters of the pandemic.

The South American giant has already suffered the death of 27,878 inhabitants out of a total of 465,166 positive cases, figures that place it second worldwide in number of infections and fifth in number of deaths.

Chile, which extended the quarantine that was to end tonight, today registered a new record of 54 deaths and more than 3,600 infections in the last 24 hours, which has now exceeded 90,000 cases and the total number of deaths climbs to 944, announced the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich.

On the other hand, in the economic sphere, the unemployment rate in Chile stood at 9% during the February-April quarter of this year, 1.9% higher than in the same period of 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The Communist Party (PC), an organization that fell short of the national agreement called this week by the government to attack the crisis caused by the coronavirus, proposed creating an “emergency basic income” that reaches 80% of the population.

On the other hand, Bolivia announced that it will maintain the closure of borders and airspace for international flights from June 1, although the quarantine will be relaxed with measures such as the opening of temples if they do not exceed a third of capacity, the government announced. .

Bolivia has registered 8,387 infections and 293 deaths, according to the count of the American Johns Hopkins University, which offers its figures on its website, which is permanently updated.

Peru exceeded 4,000 deaths and 140,000 cases, figures that maintain it as the second country most affected by the disease in Latin America.

In the 24 hours, 116 other people died and 5,874 cases were detected. With these figures, the total number of deaths rose to 4,099 and the cases detected to 141,779, while the tests reached 928,797 nationwide, the . news agency reported.

Neighboring Ecuador, after suffering early chaos in the province of Guayas, now stabilized with 3,313 deaths out of 38,471 cases.

In Colombia, President Iván Duque tested negative for coronavirus after the detection of 13 infected among Presidential staff, the government reported today, hours after the president extended the quarantine for the outbreak for a month, which expired on Sunday, and that The resumption of international flights will be announced from September.

Duque extended mandatory preventive isolation throughout the country throughout June, a measure that began to apply on March 25, initially for two weeks, but was extended on different occasions in order to contain the coronavirus, which until today leaves 25,366 infected and 822 dead in the country.

At the other end of the planet, India today registered a new daily record of 7,466 infections, and its number of fatalities already exceeds those that occurred in China, at a time when the country of 1.3 billion inhabitants is preparing to end its closure of two months, this Sunday.

The global count of those affected amounted to 165,799 cases, while 175 new deaths brought the total to 4,706, according to data provided by the Indian health authorities, the BBC reported.

Across the border, Pakistan today recorded its highest death toll and infection since the first case was unleashed, health authorities reported, the same day the resumption of international flights was announced.

Health Minister Zafar Mirza reported in a press conference that 57 people died in the last 24 hours and 2,636 were infected.

Mirza called to remain calm, although he warned that if the deaths and infections continue to escalate, the government could impose new restrictions.

Pakistan has so far recorded 64,028 positive cases and 1,317 deaths.

Russia, meanwhile, announced today that 232 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic and after days of sustained increases in the death toll.

In total, 4,374 people have died from this disease in Russia since the first case was detected on March 1, according to official figures.

