The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, reappeared in public this Friday for supervise the launching of mortars, in the framework of artillery tests, as reported by the official press.

According to the North Korean news agency KCNA, Kim “has guided the launch of mortar subunits, intended to learn from the power of light and heavy weapons and to assess artillery combat capabilities“

After the military trial, Kim has shown “very satisfied”, Highlighting the work of“the impressive men of the artillery companies of each body of the Armed Forces ”.

It is the first time that Kim has been publicly shown since March 21, when he supervised another military maneuver. The images released by KCNA show the North Korean leader dressed in white, wearing a cap and sitting in a chair in front of a table with a cup, giving instructions to a group of soldiers in a field.

Kim’s reappearance comes hours before the North Korean People’s Assembly, which meets every year around this time, holds a plenary session. Usually, it serves to address the annual budget and remodel the Government, but this time it is expected to focus on the coronavirus, according to the South Korean agency Yonhap.

North Korea is one of the few countries in the world that No case of Covid-19 has yet been reported.. Despite this, the communist regime has tightened controls on the border with China and has limited the movement of people and goods.

(With information from Europa Press)