Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that movie theaters could open as soon as this weekend as the state seeks to gradually reduce restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

But one of the state’s top theater companies, Alamo Drafthouse, had a clear message for customers: “We won’t open this weekend.”

The Austin-based chain, which operates about 40 locations in multiple states, said the company needs more time to create new procedures and train employees to keep them and guests safe. That means the company will not open anytime soon, despite the governor’s permission for certain companies to resume as long as they maintain 25% capacity.

“Opening Safely is a very complex project involving countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training,” the company said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly.”

Founded by Tim and Karrie League in 1997, the company is known for going its own way. Alamo pioneered the trend of dining in the theater and serves his own craft beer.

But Alamo, which opened a downtown Los Angeles location last year, is far from resisting the urge to reopen quickly, despite permission from some governors, including Brian Kemp of Georgia.

The nation’s largest and world’s largest network, Leawood, Kansas-based AMC Theaters said last week that it did not plan to open its 1,000 theaters until Hollywood studios start releasing great movies again. That, exhibitors hope, will begin with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17, followed by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24. AMC recently raised $ 500 million in new debt to help it endure the closings.

“While we hope to open our theaters in the weeks leading up to these new box office hits, using creative programming from immensely previously released movies, it would be wise to do so only directly prior to the release of major new movie titles,” said AMC.

Plano, Texas-based Cinemark Holdings, one of the nation’s largest chains, recently told investors it would likely not reopen until July 1, after hiring its 17,500 laid-off employees and training them in health protocols. and security.

That did not change on Monday. The return of the theater industry to normal “may take several months,” said a Cinemark spokeswoman. The revival of the business will be “driven by staggered theater openings due to government limits, reduced hours of operation, persistent social distancing, and increased consumer comfort with public gatherings.”

Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse has sought to maintain its customer relationships with moviegoers by offering “virtual cinema” screenings of its Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday selections in the form of rentals of certain movies through its website.

“When we open, we will provide the safest possible experience for both our staff and our guests, and we cannot wait to see them all again,” said Alamo Drafthouse.