As supply drops, chip lead times go up

(Bloomberg) – Semiconductor delivery times – the gap between ordering a chip and receiving it – rose to 17 weeks in April, indicating users are increasingly desperate to secure supply, according to research by Susquehanna. Financial Group.

The industry and its customers view lead times as an indicator of the balance between supply and demand. The widening gap indicates that semiconductor buyers are more willing to commit to future supply to avoid recurrence of deficits. Analysts track these numbers as an omen of hoarding that could lead to too much inventory buildup and sudden drops in orders.

“High lead times often lead to ‘bad behavior’ from customers, including inventory build-up, safety stock creation and double ordering,” Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland wrote in a note on Tuesday. . “These trends may have stimulated a semiconductor industry in the early stages of overship in excess of true customer demand.”

The current 17-week level rose from the 16-week level that Rolland had previously said was the high of the “danger zone” and marks a fourth consecutive month of “considerable” expansion, he wrote.

Delivery times for some products, such as power management chips, were extended up to four weeks in April from the previous month. Industrial microcontrollers are asking for lead times extended by three weeks, some of the steepest increases Rolland has seen since it began tracking the numbers in 2017, he noted.

Original Note: Wait for Chip Deliveries Increased in Sign Shortage Persists

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP