AS Roma win 1-2 against Ajax and for now are ahead in the tie

04/08/2021 at 11:38 PM CEST

Victory away from the AS Roma, who took the lead in the tie after winning this Thursday in the Johan Cruijff Arena to the Ajax by 1-2. During the previous phase of the Europa League, the Amsterdam team eliminated the Young boys; the AS Roma, for his part, managed to beat the Shakhtar Donetsk. After the dispute of the meeting the AS Roma is at an advantage over the Ajax, which will have the added difficulty of trying to come back away from home.

The first half of the duel started in a positive way for him Ajax, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Davy klaassen in the 39th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second period, luck came for the Roman team, who put the tie with a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini in minute 57. After a new move increased the score of the AS Roma, who managed to come back thanks to a goal from Roger Ibanez shortly before the end, specifically in 87, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Ajax gave entrance to Brian brobbey, Sean Klaiber Y Oussama Idrissi for David neres, Devyne Rensch Y Antony santos, while the AS Roma gave entrance to Riccardo calafiori, Borja Mayoral, Gonzalo villar Y Carles perez for Leonardo Spinazzola, Edin dzeko, Jordan veretout Y Peter.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Devyne Rensch Y Lisandro Martinez) and those of the visiting team saw three cards, specifically Bruno peres, Bryan cristante Y Riccardo calafiori.

On April 15 we will know who will qualify: it will be decided in the return leg that will face both teams again at the stadium of the AS Roma.

Data sheetAjax:Kjell Scherpen, Devyne Rensch (Sean Klaiber, min.79), Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martñinez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Edson Álvarez, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, David Neres (Brian Brobbey, min.64), Dusan Tadic and Antony Santos (Oussama Idrissi, min.88)AS Roma:Pau López, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Bruno Peres, Jordan Veretout (Gonzalo Villar, min.77), Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola (Riccardo Calafiori, min.28), Pedro (Carles Pérez, min.89), Edin Dzeko (Borja Mayoral, min.77) and Lorenzo PellegriniStadium:Johan Cruijff ArenaGoals:Davy Klaassen (1-0, min. 39), Lorenzo Pellegrini (1-1, min. 57) and Roger Ibanez (1-2, min. 87)