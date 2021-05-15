AS Roma welcome Lazio into their fiefdom

05/14/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The Rome receives this Saturday at 20:45 the visit of the Lazio in the Olympic Stadium in Rome during their thirty-seventh game in Serie A.

The AS Roma faces wanting to recover points in the match that corresponds to the thirty-seventh day after losing the last game against Inter by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in 17 of the 36 matches played so far, with 64 goals in favor and 56 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Lazio He took the victory against the Parma during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal of Ciro Immobile, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the AS Roma. Before this match, the Lazio they had won in 21 of the 35 games played in Serie A this season, with a balance of 61 goals scored against 51 conceded.

Regarding the results as a venue, the AS Roma He has a balance of 12 wins, two losses and four draws in 18 games played in his field, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Lazio He has a balance of eight victories, seven defeats and two draws in 17 games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

Previously there have been other clashes in the Olympic Stadium in Rome and the results are 14 wins, five losses and 11 draws in favor of the AS Roma. Also, the locals have a total of three matches in a row undefeated against this rival in Serie A. The last match they played in the Rome and the Lazio in the competition it was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 3-0 for the visitors.

Currently, the Lazio it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The team of Paulo fonseca He comes into the game in seventh position and with 58 points before the game. For its part, the visiting team is sixth with 67 points.