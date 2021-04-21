AS Roma opposes the European Super League with a “little memory” for FC Barcelona

The creation of the European Super League continues to generate reactions throughout the European leagues and now it was the AS Roma who responded to the creation of this new competition, with a “bitter memory” for the FC Barcelona.

Through their social networks, the Rome made it clear that football is for all clubs and not just the “rich”, recalling the time they came back against the Blaugranas in the UEFA Champions League in the Olympic Stadium, before his people.

Also read: Liga MX: Club León revealed details of Fernando Navarro’s injury

“Soccer is for everyone, not for a minority. #FootballisForEveryone “

This publication ignited the fans, as it made it clear that competitions are won on the field of play and not by making an “exclusive” tournament in which only a small select group of teams can play.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: