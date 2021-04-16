AS Roma move on to the next phase of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 against Ajax

04/15/2021 at 11:31 PM CEST

The Rome and the Ajax They signed a draw with a result of 1-1 during the second leg of the Europa League that took place this Thursday at the Olimpico Di Roma. The first leg held at the stadium of the Ajax finished with a score of 1-2 in favor of the AS Roma. Following this result, the AS Roma manages to ensure their permanence in the Europa League for at least one more round, waiting to face their new rivals.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second part of the confrontation started face to face for the Amsterdam team, who released their score through a goal of Brian brobbey moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 49. The Roman team tied thanks to a goal from Edin dzeko in the 72nd minute. Finally, the duel came to an end with a 1-1 in the light.

The technician of the Rome, Paulo fonseca, gave entry to the field to Borja Mayoral, Gonzalo villar Y Peter replacing Edin dzeko, Riccardo calafiori Y Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while on the part of the Ajax, Erik ten hag replaced Perr schuurs, Brian brobbey, Mohammed kudus, Lassina Franck Traore Y Oussama Idrissi for Sean Klaiber, Antony santos, Edson Alvarez, David neres Y Perr schuurs.

The referee showed seven yellow cards. Locals saw five of them (Roger Ibanez, Jordan veretout, Gianluca Mancini, Edin dzeko Y Bryan cristante) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Nicolas Tagliafico Y Lisandro Martinez.

In the next draw of the Europa League we will meet the next opponent with whom the AS Roma in the semifinal.

Data sheetAS Roma:Pau López, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Riccardo Calafiori (Gonzalo Villar, min.80), Edin Dzeko (Borja Mayoral, min.80), Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Pedro , min.87)Ajax:Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber (Perr Schuurs, min.22), Lisandro Martñinez, Jurrien Timber, Nicolás Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Álvarez (Mohammed Kudus, min.69), Dusan Tadic, Antony Santos (Brian Brobbey, min .46) and David Neres (Lassina Franck Traore, min.83)Stadium:Olimpico Di RomaGoals:Brian Brobbey (0-1, min. 49) and Edin Dzeko (1-1, min. 72)