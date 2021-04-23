AS Roma and Atalanta draw 1-1 and split the points

04/22/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

The match held this Thursday at the Rome olympic and who faced the Rome and to Atalanta it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The AS Roma He approached the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the previous game against Torino. On the visitors’ side, the Atalanta won the Juventus in his stadium 1-0 and previously he also did it at home, against the Fiorentina 2-3 and had a five-game winning streak. After the score, the Roman team was in seventh position, while the Atalanta, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

The first half of the duel started in a favorable way for him Atalanta, which opened the scoring thanks to a bit of Ruslan Malinovskiy in the 26th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who got the tie with a goal from Bryan cristante in the 75th minute, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Rome who entered the game were Bruno peres, Carles perez Y Borja Mayoral replacing Riccardo calafiori, Gonzalo villar Y Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while changes in the Atalanta They were Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic Y Rafael Toloi, who entered to replace Josip Ilicic, Ruslan Malinovskiy Y Duvan Zapata.

It was a tough match in which the referee sent off several players from both teams. The local team suffered the expulsion of Roger Ibanez (2 yellow) while visitors to Robin gosens (2 yellow). The referee also gave a yellow card to Riccardo calafiori, Gonzalo villar Y Roger Ibanez by the local team already Robin gosens by the visiting team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the AS Roma he ranked seventh in the table with 55 points. For his part, Atalanta with this point he got the fourth place with 65 points, occupying a place of access to the Champions League at the end of the match.

On the following day the AS Roma will play against him Cagliari away from home and Atalanta will play his match against him Bologna in his fiefdom.

Data sheetAS Roma:Pau López, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Gonzalo Villar (Carles Pérez, min.76), Riccardo Calafiori (Bruno Peres, min.46), Edin Dzeko, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borja Mayoral, min. 86)Atalanta:Pierluigi Gollini, José Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Marten De Roon, Robin Gosens, Duván Zapata (Rafael Toloi, min.73), Josip Ilicic (Luis Muriel, min.59) and Ruslan Malinovskiy (Mario Pasalic, min.59)Stadium:Rome olympicGoals:Ruslan Malinovskiy (0-1, min. 26) and Bryan Cristante (1-1, min. 75)