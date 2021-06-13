As Pontes win at the UD Atios stadium (0-4)

06/13/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

The As Pontes showed his best version during the meeting held in the Or Carballo against UD Atios, which ended with a win (0-4). The UD Atios He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Fisterra. On the visitors’ side, the As Pontes reaped a draw to one against the Pontellas, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this good result the As Pontes is tenth at the end of the game, while the UD Atios is ninth.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Pontés team, which kicked off at the Or Carballo with a bit of Mitogo in minute 19, ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which distanced itself on the scoreboard through a goal from Vilela in minute 56. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the As Pontes, increasing distances thanks to a goal from Alex del rio at 60 minutes. Again the pontés scored, which distanced itself with a double of Alex del rio at 70 minutes, thus closing the confrontation with a final score of 0-4.

The technician of the UD Atios, Jose Tizón Veiga, gave entry to the field to Alonso replacing Pablo Mota, while on the part of the As Pontes, Manuel Losada Chollas replaced Quique, Lopez, Seoane Y Breijo for Oscar Martinez, Alex del rio, Rodriguez Y Vilela.

During the 90 minutes of the game a total of seven cards were seen. The UD Atios had to face the sanction of Pablo Mota, frames, Johnny, Xowi Y Ronald with a yellow card and the expulsion of Manu Vilán with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Vilela.

With this brilliant performance the As Pontes it rises to 26 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division and remains in tenth place in the standings. For its part, UD Atios it remains with 31 points with which it reached the eleventh day.

The following day will face the As Pontes with the Ourense. For its part, UD Atios will be measured against Vista Alegre Student.

Data sheetUD Atios:Ferreira, Johnny, Sombri, Manu Vilán, Ronald, Pablo Mota (Alonso, min. 64), Adrian Mouriño, Xowi, Marcos, Javi and AlonsoAs Pontes:Vázquez, Rodriguez (Seoane, min.75), Pájaro, Dani, Mitogo, Oscar Martinez (Quique, min.69), Vilela (Breijo, min.75), Alex Del Rio (Lopez, min.75), Manu Moya, Adrián and LeonardoStadium:Or CarballoGoals:Mitogo (0-1, min. 19), Vilela (0-2, min. 56), Alex Del Rio (0-3, min. 60) and Alex Del Rio (0-4, min. 70)