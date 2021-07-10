As of this Saturday, closures to fishing in vaquita habitat may be decreed

MEXICO CITY

With nine months of delay, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the indicators and triggering factors for the partial closures or total fishing for illegal activities in the habitat of the vaquita porpoise.

The agreement that comes into force this Saturday, July 10, follows up on the regulation established on September 24, 2020, which prohibits all gillnets in the Upper Gulf of California.

These extreme measures are intended to enforce the new rules established in the region to eliminate the illegal capture of Totoaba fish and the death of the world’s most endangered marine mammal.

As Excelsior announced on May 19, the Government of Mexico contemplates as a last measure the closure of all fisheries for up to 30 days in the Vaquita Marina Refuge Area, which has an area of ​​1,841 square kilometers, which is greater than the area occupied by Mexico City (1,485 km2).

“The closures of areas or zones may last for a week and may extend up to a month and their scope will be the closure of navigation and all types of fishing within a perimeter of three nautical miles (5.56 km), around the Area. Zero Tolerance, which may be gradually increased until the Vaquita Marina Refuge Zone is closed, when one or more of the triggering factors reach critical levels. “

The document indicates that the presence of up to 65 smaller vessels will be allowed in the Zero Tolerance Zone, which covers 288 square kilometers, before establishing area closures and prohibiting any type of fishing, that is, as long as that amount is not exceeded. of pangas, it will only try to dissuade illegal fishermen, inviting them to leave the prohibited area.

When the number of smaller vessels exceeds 65 units in a day or three times during a month, then the closures will begin, first of three nautical miles from the perimeter of the Zero Tolerance Zone, for a period of seven days.

If it happens again, the closure will be for the same three nautical miles now for 30 days, but in the event that this situation occurs for the third time, the closure will be for the entire Vaquita Marina Refuge Area for one month.

Likewise, when there are from zero to 20 smaller vessels in the Zero Tolerance Zone, Profepa and the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) will use 60 percent of the human and material resources destined for the Northern Gulf of California to try to dissuade them. .

When the number grows and does not exceed 50 pangas, 80 percent of the personnel will be used and until there are between 60 and 65 vessels, 100 percent of the available resources will be used.

The agreement also contemplates these actions in the presence of fishing nets in the Zero Tolerance Zone, where they will only be removed when they are not more than 500 meters long, since if they are greater than half a kilometer, they will be removed. the three nautical miles will be closed to fishing for seven days, and in case of recurrence the measure will be extended for 30 days.

But if it happens for the third time in a month, the ban will extend to the entire Vaquita Marina Refuge Area for seven days, which could be extended to a month after it is presented for the fourth time.

* bb