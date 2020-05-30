While Argentine soccer is stopped by the pandemic of coronavirus, some protagonists take the opportunity to dialogue with the media about how they live this situation and also about the future in their professional careers. This time, the one who spoke was Nahuel “Paton” Guzmánarcher of Tigers in Mexico.

The player who was part of the Argentina National Team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to the injury suffered by Sergio “Chiquito” Romero a few months before the most important event in football, referred to the possibility that Lionel Messi will play at some point in Argentine soccer. “As Marcelo Bielsa said, he would give a finger for Messio to finish his career at Newell’s,” said Patón.

In addition, he surprised: “I proposed in Tigres an exit clause in case Lio goes to Leprosy, to go and play with him and they said yes.” The goalkeeper has been with the Mexican club since 2014. On the other hand, in a note with TyC Sports, he expressed: “I would love for Messi to happen because he wants or has to get the desire to play in Argentina. They all have particular or family situations and I imagine that there is also an exhibition issue. It is difficult for it to happen.”

Guzmán was also part of the two America Cups in which the Selection directed at the time by Gerardo “Tata” Martino reached the final against Chile and both times he was defeated by penalties, both in Santiago in 2015 and in NY in 2016. El Patón debuted in Newell’s during 2005 and was until 2007. Then, he played two years in Independent Rivadavia of Mendoza. He returned to La Lepra from 2010 to 2014, where he was crowned champion in the 2013 Final Tournament. Later, he went to Tigers, where he achieved 7 titles in five years.

