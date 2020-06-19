A gold-colored, see-through, open-back blouse put a sexy Argentine newscast on the world’s news. Romina Malaspina thus appeared in front of the television screen to report on the most important events of the day. And because of her sexy clothing, she ended up being the trend on social networks.

The critical and negative reactions, belittling her work and highlighting that her way of dressing is her only merit, caused her to come out to explain herself: « As long as they keep seeing boobs as something ‘abnormal’ we will go backwards. Evolve. «

The former participant of the reality show « Big Brother 2015 » began her publication by noting that « everyone was shocked to see a transparency of boobs that were covered with teat cups above. »

Then he added: « Stop prying yourself. Sure, it’s very strange to see a woman’s body, isn’t it? »

Her. After that passage through the Big Brothers 2015, Malaspina tried her luck in other similar cycles, both in Chile (she was expelled from Double Temptation for assaulting a colleague) and in Spain, the Infobae.com website reported.

In Madrid he completed a series of work projects, although he decided to never participate in a reality show again and tried himself as a singer, seeking to launch himself into the international market, Infobae added.

In this 2020 he chose to face a change in his career (somewhat forced, because the pandemic prevented him from settling in the United States, as was in his plans). And he turned to driving, which he has been exercising since May 31 on channel 26 of Argentine television.