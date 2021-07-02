“As long as the Constitution does not change, this referendum is not possible”

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, at a military event in Madrid, last May. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, spoke on Thursday about the pardons to those convicted of the procés and the insistent request of the Catalan independence movement that a referendum be held, far from unilateral declarations of independence. Robles has assured that while “there is no change in the Constitution, which we will see when there will be, that referendum is not possible.

Thus, the minister adheres to the words of yesterday by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, answered by ERC with a “give us time.” “The referendum will not take place, unless those who defend it manage to convince three-fifths of this chamber to modify article 2 of the Spanish Constitution,” he deepens.

Robles, in an interview on Espejo Público (Antena 3), assures that this endorsement will not take place because it is not possible today and changing the 1978 articles is a long process: “The Constitution can be changed after a very long, very long process. complicated, it would be necessary to change the corresponding precepts and submit them to a referendum within all of Spain ”.

“Each political force can defend what it deems appropriate, but obviously and much more a government, has to act within the constitutional framework,” says Margarita Robles, who adds that there can be “outside the Constitution any kind of shortcut because, in addition It is what allows us to live in freedom and that is why you cannot mix one thing with the other, pardons are a power that the Constitution recognizes to the Executive power and pardons are something that is prohibited by the Constitution.

