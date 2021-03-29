As in Chivas; Querétaro players go to party and break protocols

The suspension of activity in the Closing 2021 of the MX League Due to the FIFA Date it brought a period of ‘relaxation’ in some footballers of the clubs of the Mexican Soccer who were able to enjoy days off in this period, although some have exceeded the permits and have broken sanitary protocols imposed by the pandemic.

As happened with Chivas players last season, players from the White Roosters They would have gone out partying in the middle of the pandemic, exposing themselves and their colleagues by not complying with the recommended sanitary measures.

According to information uncovered on the AM Deportes portal, Hugo Magallanes, Gonzalo Montes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jefferson Montero, Ángel Sepúlveda, were some of the Gallos players who had a conviviality with intoxicating drinks where there was also the presence of team props.

| ᴇʟ ʏ ⚫️ ᴛʀᴀʙᴀᴊᴀ ᴀ ᴍᴀʀᴄʜᴀꜱ ꜰᴏʀᴢᴀᴅᴀꜱ … Because what is coming is an opportunity to give us joy. But first, you have to prepare. #teQuieROgallos pic.twitter.com/5NVPXP8BM9 – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) March 11, 2021

The source indicates that there is some disagreement among the players due to the delay in the payment of their salaries by the Queretaro board of directors.

In the event that this celebration is verified, the club would have to separate the players from the squad for a period of 10 days, rejoining it with the presence of a negative PCR test.

In addition to this, the case will be referred to the Disciplinary Commission for its analysis and may reach an economic sanction of $ 100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Pesos 00/100 MN)

