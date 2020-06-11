Production of fentanyl from the Sinaloa Cartel continues despite the limits of the global coronavirus pandemic (Photo: File)

A few months ago, the Mexican cartels came across a devastating fact for their dirty businesses: the chemical products used to manufacture methamphetamines and fentanyl, which are sourced from China, are running low. In fact, economists predicted that global closings by coronavirus they would have an effect on the ability of criminal organizations to produce synthetic dogas.

However, seizure data from the US Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveals near-record amounts of fentanyl appearing in the United States on a monthly basis. In March, for example, CBP seized 216 pounds of fentanyl (98 kilograms) only at the ports of entry.

Drugs seized by the US border screen. The data belongs to the fiscal year 2020 that runs from October 2019 to September 2020. (Table: US Customs and Border Protection)

Even if China It is documented as the main source of illicit chemical precursors that arrive in Mexico for the production of opioids – they are responsible for shipping two ingredients known as NPP and 4aNPP for the manufacture of fentanyl – the current leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel under Ismael Zambada García, Los Chapitos and Rafael Caro Quintero, he changed some active methamphetamine laboratories into fentanyl laboratories, that is, Mexico’s most powerful organization focused on manufacturing and distributing those synthetic drugs.

In 2014, Mexican criminal groups saw an opportunity in the opioid market, especially when the American Union began to control pseudoephedrine-containing cold medications that Americans used to make synthetic drugs.

Drugs seized by CBP in times of coronavirus (Photo: Special)

Sinaloa (Mexico) is one of the areas where manufacturing lies. Two years ago, in the bastion of drug trafficking, the cartel with the same name began hiring chemistry professors from universities throughout Mexico. Professionals work in fentanyl labs overseeing daily production.

Too are trying to change the molecular analogue of fentanyl to create a new synthetic version, although much less pure than that of the Chinese. The objective is to use chemical precursors that are no longer dependent on import into Asia. The new formula will allow drug traffickers to use chemicals that are easier to obtain and available at all times.

Some methamphetamine drug labs were replaced by places to make fentanyl (Photo: .)

Former DEA agent Terry Cole determines that around 10 to 20 fentanyl laboratories currently operate in the Mexican nation. In these places are used large tablet presses capable of producing millions of pills in a single day. The price to make the tablets is pennies on the dollar.

In the labs, chemists hired by mafias actively work. Terry Cole, interviewed by the Breitbart News site, points out that even many of these teachers continue to teach in universities.

A package of fentanyl seized in the USA. The smugglers used the image of the Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (Photo: dea.gov)

Fentanyl labs are generally smaller than methamphetamine labs because of their volatility (the tendency of a substance to go into the vapor phase). In the places where this type of opioid is manufactured, the chemist often works completely covered in a self-contained breathing apparatus A-level, specially designed for rescue teams and firefighters.

Research on opioid laboratories reveals that these have settled in places that suppose a calm life and free of problems related to organized crime. According to the DEA, the majority is located in Sinaloa.

Mexican drug cartels are making massive amounts of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl (Photo: DEA.gov)

In 2019, Mexican authorities raided a fentanyl drug laboratory in the Sinaloa Cartel, in a large industrial park in Monterrey, Nuevo León. That factory was completely closed and was what Americans describe as “superlab.”

But the first dismantling of a laboratory of this type of opioid occurred in 2018. Federal police located and secured a clandestine site in the border city of Mexicali, Baja California.

At the site was a biochemist from Bulgaria and a Mexican accomplice, both allegedly associated with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. The operation resulted in the seizure of 20,000 counterfeit carfentanil pills.

Michoacán. A narco-laboratory was found and dismantled where synthetic drugs such as ecstasy, amphetamine and methamphetamine were made (PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO)

Fentanyl and other synthetic opiates in the United States come primarily from Mexico. According to the Anti-Drug Agency, the country’s transnational criminal organizations, including the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel they remain the largest criminal drug threat in the United States.

Step by step to hell

The walls of the borders between countries are not obstacles for drug traffickers. The growing presence of opioids in Mexico and the United States has China as its point of origin.

The entire sales operation has been based for 20 years, on the shipment of cargo ships that appear on invoices and receipts as legitimate assets. The ships arrive at the ports of Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Veracruz and Ensenada, which are under the control of drug trafficking organizations that facilitate the arrival of ships without problems.

The route of the transfer of chemical precursors from China to Mexico and finally to the United States.

Barrels with chemical precursors are fully stacked on shipments. Container bills and marks are dummy to mask actual chemicals, completely counterfeited from China.

In the same way as the Asian mafia, Mexican smugglers introduce fentanyl by sea shipment. According to CPB data, 681 kilograms of opioids were seized from ships.

A container of fentanyl disguised as benzyl alcohol (Photo: Special)

China’s practice as a supplier of chemicals is still maintained, but it has been gradually displaced by the Mexican drug cartels.

In a report of the Administration for Drug Control 2019 it is detailed that fentanyl has a dominant presence in regions such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jeresy.

Plastic bags of fentanyl are displayed on a table in the US Customs and Border Protection area, at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. November 29, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS / Joshua Lott)

Fentanyl was produced in 1959 by a Belgian chemist and doctor named Paul Janssen. It has gone through over 1,400 new analogues of the original formula. In Mexico, for example, criminal organizations combine opioid with other clandestine diluents such as heroin. Furthermore, they have dabbled in making counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

A lethal dose of such a narcotic is estimated to be approximately two milligrams but may vary based on an individual’s body size, tolerance, amount of previous use, and other factors.

