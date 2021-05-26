As if it were your own hand: the robotic arm with emotions

A robotic arm designed in the United States not only allows manipulate things with the mindIt also transmits sensations to those who control it.

Remote control of the robotic arm was the least of the challenges for a group of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh.

The most outstanding achievement of this development is that it successfully tested the first interface brain-computer.

Feel with a robotic arm

The results of the development and its experimentation were published in the journal Science by the team of researchers from the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation from the University of Pittsburgh.

The robotic arm allowed a volunteer, a 34-year-old without sensitivity from the chest down your body, control the device and have sensations.

“I am the first human being in the world to have implants in the sensory cortex that they can use to stimulate my brain directly,” Nathan Copeland said in an interview with AFP.

It’s not just about moving things

Not only does the robotic arm allow quadriplegic people like Nathan to move objects, but with the sense of touch functionality is considerably improved, the group of researchers highlighted.

The first results verified that with the sense of touch, the young man made movements of the robotic arm twice as fast.

A testing process

To measure it, the researchers identified electrodes being stimulated when Nathan imagines moving an object with his bare hands.

The team determined the electrodes causing the sensation and then he related them to each of the fingers hand in hand with the young man.

In addition, they showed him videos of the robotic arm moving left and right, and asked him to I will think about the feeling as if he did, as if he exerted control over the device.

Greater movement safety

The result was that Nathan was able to manipulate the robotic arm faster, but also with greater security.

He even performed more complex movements such as grabbing a glass and emptying its contents into another container, as well as manipulating small objects such as stones and spheres.

“The feeling gave me that assurance and confidence knowing that I definitely had a good grip on the object and could lift it,” Copeland said.

Imagine being able to control a robotic arm from a distance, using only your mind. Now imagine being able to feel when it grasps an object, as though it were your own hand.

The secret of the electrodes

For the young man to feel again with his hands through the robotic arm, it was necessary for the team to graft him electrodes in the brain.

Copeland has been a volunteer for six years of scientific research and decided to give one more step in your recovery after the accident.

For this, the team from the University of Pittsburgh implanted two sets of 88 electrodes the width of a hair, penetrating to the motor cortex of the brain.

But to go further, Copeland has an additional set of electrodes that are connected to the cortex somatosensory, the one in charge of receiving and processing the sensations.

With the pandemic, the team of researchers moved the instrument to Copeland’s house, who has taken time to perfect his movements. (AFP)