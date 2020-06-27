Aislinn Derbez points out that she had great control over Mauricio: As if he were a dog | Instagram

After her divorce with Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez He shared that he had it under control as if it were his dog.

The actress said on the show « Today« that her relationship with the also actor had negative things, especially on her part, which attracted various problems.

I realized that I was very controlling, that I wanted to control that everything went well at excessive levels.

Then everything started to turn out to be the opposite. Everything that I didn’t want to happen to me started happening to me, he explained.

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez You have been working on your self-esteem, as you know that only this will help you have healthy romantic relationships in the future.

You never know what self-love means much of your life, because no one teaches us.

That’s when I realized that I had to start treating myself, with that love that I had for my own daughter, for my family, for my husband at that time. I said ‘why if I can love these people I can’t do it with me?’ « He said.

Some days ago, Ochmann filed for divorce in a Los Angeles, California court; the couple procreated together a girl by name Kailani, who is currently 2 years old.

Fortunately, the couple of actors Those who no longer live together have always kept their promise that they will always be a family and will fight for the well-being of their daughter.

Even, both have shown to have been on the best terms and maintain a Cordial relationship that makes them highlight the great love they feel for their little girl.

Even proof of it, it was the last message he shared Aislinn Derbez at « Father’s day« where he dedicated a congratulation to Mauricio with an emotional message.