“As I see a boy, I know how gifted he is going to be”

Carlos Sobera and Matías Roure have seen many things and curious statements from the diners of First dates throughout these years of broadcasting the Cuatro program, but this Tuesday, Miriam left them both with their mouths open.

“I have a gift and I am able to see a little beyond people. When I meet a person I already know if they are a good person, a bad person, if I should have them close or not“said the malagueña in her presentation.

Already at the bar of the Sobera restaurant he pointed out: “Is your intuition good when it comes to meeting a boy?” The stewardess replied that “When I meet someone I literally know if they will be compatible with me or not”.

“The reason is that when I see a boy I already know how gifted he is going to be, if he is going to be bigger or smaller”Miriam stated. The presenter, surprised, said: “Are you talking about the size of the virile member?”, While Roure added: “Really?”.

Sobera suggested that they try her date and that, if she gave her a number, it would be enough. Next came Antonio, a psychology student from Seville (with origins in Equatorial Guinea) who was impressed with the malagueña: “Physically I have found it spectacular.”

“We are going to play bingo,” said Sobera.. At that moment, Miriam looked at Antonio’s crotch and pointed out: “I’d say 16 or 17 -centimeters-“ and then the presenter accompanied them to their table to get to know each other more.

In the evening they chatted about their hobbies, studies, tastes: “I consider that there are three of us in the relationship because the size of the member is quite important and if that doesn’t work, we can’t be two or three, “acknowledged the stewardess.

Antonio and Miriam, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

And, it could not be missed, they commented on Miriam’s gift: “I have the feeling that I have thrown a little lower in my estimate. I think I have underestimated you and that it will be a little more, “he assured. When listening to her, Antonio commented that” I am happy and comfortable with my size.

In the end, Miriam’s intuition was not fulfilled since, while the student did want to have a second date because “she’s a spectacular chick and if I said no, I’d be lying”, she did not want to meet again “as a couple“.

