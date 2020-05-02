Barred from acting, by means of an ordinance, Orlando Rollo accuses Marcelo Teixeira of taking a “hard look” at the attitudes of the president of Santos

Broken with the current president of Santos, José Carlos Peres, and prevented from acting, due to an ordinance filed by the representative, the vice of the club, Orlando Rollo criticized the president of the Deliberative Council of Peixe, Marcelo Teixeira.

Marcelo Teixeira, Orlando Rollo and José Carlos Peres are political opponents at Santos (Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

In an interview with journalist Fellipe Camargo, on live on Instagram, Rollo classified Teixeira as “a clown who lets Peres do what he wants”.

– Marcelo Teixeira is as guilty for the current phase of Santos as Peres. He can be anything in the circus, less balanced, he is not balanced at all, just defending his puppet, Peres – he said. Orlando Rollo also criticized the centralizing way in which the current Santos president commands the club.

– I remember until today that in the first days of management, Peres told me that football was all about him, because he had experience. I don’t know where, ”said the deputy graduate.

The rupture between Peres and Rollo came months after the beginning of the administration, in January 2018. The current presidential term ends at the end of this year and elections are scheduled for the first half of December. The current president has the right to seek re-election for another three-year term.

