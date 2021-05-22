As God created her, Elsa Pataky shines on the cover of a magazine | INSTAGRAM

Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and a partner of one of the factors also considered to be the most handsome Elsa Pataki is much more than that and she has shown it once again by appearing how God created her on the cover of the ELLE magazine Spain, in the special echo to also contribute his ideals in this fight to protect the environment and his life with nature.

This is how the beautiful Spanish actress appeared and posed only with the lower part of her swimsuit while he was in one of his favorite positions, resting on the sand. This happened to be part of this ecological special of the magazine in one of his favorite places in the world, which is the beach, because behind it we can also see that it is a very beautiful place.

In addition, you can also notice a lot the great work he has done in the gym after having trained so much for his new action movie “Interceptor” so we can see how well he is.

And this has also made it easier for him to have better health in addition to combining his training with his boxing practices, Kickboxing and all those sports that he enjoys so much as well as working with experts in fights for the interceptor shoot.

But that’s not all because he even enjoys outdoor activities such as horse riding, one of his favorites and in which he feels that interesting connection the most.

I go on my horse about three or four times a week is the activity that I like the most to get away a little from the world in general.

Whenever he goes out with his children, they go on a bicycle, this he also confessed, in addition to teaching them to recycle, always seeking to improve and raise his three children to serve as an example in this world and thus leave their mark.

She believes that her big dream is to achieve a real change in the world in order to protect nature and its ecosystems.

The beautiful couple has formed a beautiful family with three more accomplices who accompany them in several of their adventures and reinforce the great love that has united them these years: India, Tristan and Sasha.