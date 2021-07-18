“As football lovers we have to enjoy Messi”

07/04/2021 at 09:30 CEST

Lionel Scaloni praised captain and benchmark Lionel Messi as “the greatest player of all time” after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Ecuador to reach the semifinals of the Copa América.

“When the field was no longer ready to play, we worked twice as hard. The best thing that can happen to us as football lovers is to enjoy Messi. I wish that I can play for many years, even the opponents enjoy it when they face it “, said the coach at a press conference.

“Anyone who believes that all games can be won easily is wrong. The matches are stuck, they are played to the limit. All the players give their best until the last minute of the match and that, as a coach, fills me with pride. We are at a decisive stage and we will try to move forward with work and humility, “he added.

When asked about the possibility of repeating the semifinal in his second Copa América as Argentine coach, Scaloni said: “It is a very difficult Copa América and there is a good level. To get to a semifinal you have to play to win every game. We have gone step by step. In the end, one always wins, but we make it clear that the process is important. “

“With the changes we took the initiative again, we refreshed the team a bit. Ecuador is a good team and that must be taken into account,” he said regarding tonight’s victory while regarding the future rival in the semifinals he indicated: We faced Colombia recently, they are a very difficult opponent, with top players. We hope to play with the same intensity, with the same enthusiasm. “