In Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the disease with 31,908 deaths out of 225,435 infections, Rome will start the reopening of its bars, restaurants and museums tomorrow at the start of a new phase of the quarantine exit, while waiting for the return of tourism.

With more than 46 million presences in 2019, the “Eternal City”, tops the ranking of the most visited in Italy, and hopes to relaunch its economy with the gradual relaxation of the restriction measures that paralyzed the entire country since 10 March.

Spain, meanwhile, which today marked a new minimum of deaths from the pandemic since March 16, at 87, continues to plan various openings, but the government, in the hands of a center-left coalition made up of the Socialist Party and United Podemos , anticipated that he will seek that Congress authorize the extension of the state of alarm decreed on March 14, for one more month.

President Pedro Sánchez explained that if there is no regrowth, the country could resume normality at the beginning of the summer, in June, so he asked citizens to maintain “prudence” and “respect for sanitary measures.”

In the eastern end of Europe, the situation in Russia stood out again today, which in the last 24 hours detected a total of 9,709 new infections in the 85 regions of the country, bringing the figure to 281,752 positive cases, according to data from the Cabinet of Crisis that manages the effects of the pandemic.

Daily cases represent a rebound from the 9,200 infections on Saturday, the lowest number of daily positives since the beginning of the month after several days above 10,000.

With a total of 2,631 deaths across the country, official sources reported that the number of deaths dropped from 119 yesterday to 94 today.

Despite the fact that on the 12th of this month some regions of the country began to gradually lift some restrictions to revive the economy, after the figures of the capital, the Moscow authorities decided to prolong the confinement until the end of May.

However, they did allow the return to work of half a million people who perform tasks in the construction and industry sectors.

As has been happening all over the world, the main debate is about being encouraged to relax some restrictions to try a minimal possibility of making the collapses in the economies a little less worse, a discussion that in America continues to be the main focus of tension in the United States. United and Brazil.

The full economic recovery in the US could “extend” until the end of 2021, said Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) today.

“It could take a while, it could take a period of time, it could run until the end of next year; we really don’t know,” Powell said, according to excerpts from an unusual interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show, which It was going to be broadcast this afternoon.

However, he was “optimistic” about the eventual economic recovery in the country despite the current “uncertainty”.

“In the long term and even the medium term, you would not want to bet against the United States economy,” added the president of the US central bank.

USA it is close to 1.5 million confirmed cases, with 89,318 deaths.

In the region, where new cases soared in Chile and Peru, the situation of powerful Brazil continues to be a concern, which with 233,142 confirmed cases and 15,633 deaths is already the fourth country with the highest number of infections in the world.

It is that the worsening of the pandemic coincides with a crisis in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who attended a demonstration in his favor today.

Accompanied by 11 ministers, Bolsonaro highlighted the large presence of followers in the demonstration held in front of the Planalto presidential palace, despite the measures of regional governments to avoid concentrations as a tool to combat the coronavirus.

With a mask, Bolsonaro was for half an hour on the spot, went down the ramp of the building to get as close as possible to the protesters and came to carry two children, the EFE news agency reported.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro, who described the coronavirus as a “flu”, has attended massive acts by his followers despite the recommendations to avoid crowds from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and his own Ministry of Health. .

Chile also experienced growth in infections and deaths, with 29 people dying during the last day – the highest number in one day since March 21, when the first death from the disease was registered – and accumulates 450 deaths and more than 43,000 infections. .

Sebastián Piñera’s government decreed a total quarantine in the Chilean capital until next Friday, a measure that was classified as “late” by legislators, mayors and governors from all over the Chilean political arc.

The latest report from the Peruvian Ministry of Health, meanwhile, indicated that the cases detected are 88,541, of which 57,473 are presented in Lima, where images published on social networks show daily the emergency rooms of hospitals crowded by patients who in many cases require oxygen.

The president of the Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine, Jesús Valverde, stated that in Lima hospitals a selection of seriously ill patients is being made to allocate respirators and beds to the “recoverable” ones, and older adults who require of intensive care units (ICU).

