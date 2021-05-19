As Bitcoin plummets Coinbase, Kraken and Binance suffer a drop in their services

As Musk noted in a tweet a few days ago, “We are concerned about the rapid increase in the use of fossil energy for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal.” To which he added that “cryptocurrencies are a good idea … but it cannot be at the expense of great cost to the environment.”

This information fell like a bomb in the world of cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin plummeting 9 percent, down to $ 49,500, the lowest value in nearly a month.

On this occasion, after it became known that China has prohibited banks from operating cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has plummeted falling more than 21%, Shiba 48%, Dogecoin 42% and Ethereum 31%. Figures that are very worrying to investors in cryptocurrencies, to which are added other reasons for the alarm: the falls registered by the different platforms.