As Bitcoin Continues to Fall, Ethereum Looks Unstoppable

Bitcoin is struggling to stay above the $ 53,000 support for the past 3 days. As the price of the king cryptocurrency plummeted, Ethereum picked up its pace and hit a new all-time high of $ 2,800.

Ethereum seems unstoppable

It appears that the European Investment Bank’s launch of a “digital bond” sale using the Ethereum network has raised the price of Ethereum. The EIB is issuing a two-year digital bond worth 100 million euros ($ 120.8 million), led by Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale.

Furthermore, JP Morgan published a research note last week stating that due to improved liquidity and increased network activity, Ether should continue to outperform Bitcoin.

According to fixed income analyst Joshua Younger:

“Bitcoin is more of a crypto product than a currency and competes with gold as a store of value, while Ether is the backbone of the crypto-native economy and therefore functions more as a medium of exchange. To the extent that owning a part of this potential activity is more valuable. “

Throughout 2021, Ethereum longs dominated, peaking 130 percent more than shorts, while Bitcoin traders were typically more modest. The market pattern reversal on April 29 occurs when the ratio of long to short BTC is 45 percent higher. Meanwhile, Ethereum traders are only 6% net long, indicating skepticism about the recent rally.

When Wall Street banks start hedging altcoins like $ ETH, you know we will be in alt season soon. pic.twitter.com/oZisZcMhQ5 – Eugene Ng 🌊 (@Eug_Ng) April 28, 2021

Since the relationship between long and short is relatively flat, the status of OKEx traders on Ethereum should not be interpreted as bearish. The monthly trend in April, on the other hand, shows that Bitcoin traders are becoming more positive.

Traders should not overlook the expiration of BTC and Ethereum options on Friday. Bitcoin’s $ 3.9 billion expiration poses a threat to bulls if the price falls below $ 50,000, as bear-neutral put options will gain a $ 700 million advantage.

Bulls currently dominate Ethereum’s more modest $ 930 million option expiration, and even if Ether’s price falls to $ 2600, the $ 115 million gap in call option open interest appears to be guaranteed.

The ETH / USD pair is hovering around $ 2,750. Source: ETH / USD on Tradingview.com

As BTC’s dominance plummeted, altcoins are picking up the pace

Following the valuation drop on April 18, BTC prices have oscillated in narrow ranges above $ 50k but capped below $ 60k. Traders and investors are choosing to stay away, taking a wait-and-see approach.

Meanwhile, altcoins, led by resurgent Ethereum and Binance (BNB), have defied gravity and expectations, rising higher to new all-time highs.

In particular, Ethereum is built on several strong fundamentals, including the outlook for the coin after the activation of EIP-1559 and Eth2.

On the other hand, BNB is driving the expansion of DeFi and Binance’s tireless efforts to catalyze the activities of NFT in its Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Also, projects like Cardano and IOTA, both known as Altcoins, are still refining their systems.

Cardano has been developing its system for the past few years and at the Goguen level it will soon activate smart contracting, bringing it closer to full functionality.

IOTA, on the other hand, is seeking full decentralization to drive the future IT economy.

Featured Image from Pixabay, Graphics from Tradingview.com