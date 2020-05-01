We will talk about the features of DualSense and the new Xbox Controller and its qualities

No, they are not the piece of hardware that will influence the future of next generation consoles, but the controllers of the future PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be two of the pieces with which we will interact the longest. consoles. With the curious presentation of DualSense we already know the ins and outs of the proposals from both Sony and Microsoft as regards their most important peripheral.

We have already compared other data from both consoles so far and there are already many players who talk about the qualities of each other; so, just in the absence of having them on our hands, we want to offer our first impressions of the proposals. Our mission today is to describe what these two pieces will offer to the players, and we invite you to join us in this exercise.

What specifications accompany both controllers

The path that gamepads have taken in the current generation, with the popularization of the rear levers and the configuration options for the sticks that have proliferated so much, do not seem to have materialized in the new controllers. Both have taken, in their own way, another path. Perhaps a more traditional path, but they include various developments up their sleeve to keep our attention.

Of both models, the one that has changed the most visually and technologically is Sony’s proposal, so it will be the one we start with today in this special. We will start by talking about the controller’s own design, to move on to its news later. They will intermittently follow the Redmond’s option in this field, more attached to what they have achieved so far, but many users may think that, if something works, why change it?

DualSense: a break in design from the classic DualShock

Sony’s new controller takes thedisappearance of the DualShock brand, and it does it from its forms to its aesthetics. Getting rid of the traditional name does not only seem like a marketing maneuver, it seems to leave behind the rigid and aesthetic lines that Sony has accustomed us until now. The friendliest lines we see in the DS4 gain strength in DualSense, which are more similar to what we see in the controllers of its competitors, both Microsoft and Nintendo. Perhaps to highlight this new identity, the command chooses to mix its corporate colors: arctic white and matte black.

Where I know that we see no intention of change on the part of Sony is in the distribution of the buttons and levers of the controller. The Japanese company repeats the touch panel and again opts for the symmetrical sticks and the large four-button crosshead as the protagonists. Sony’s linearity in this matter is surprising, but considering that these inferior symmetrical sticks have been the hallmark of the brand’s controllers for more than 20 years, we can understand why they remain in the face of such a marked design change in others. out of the way.

The intelligent continuity of the new Xbox Controller

For lack of a better name, the new Xbox Controllerstill on his lineas far as aesthetics and design are concerned. From the mythical Xbox 360 controller we have seen few changes from those of Redmond and its new iteration maintains its formula of success: same design with some modifications in ergonomics and construction.

Much of this “refinement” comes from what the company has learned since launching its Elite controller, and it is from this same peripheral that the Xbox Series X controller borrows items such as textured triggers, or its D- Eight-way pad. The latter is the only visible change in terms of keypad refers to the new controller, at least, if we ignore the new button to share content. From Microsoft celebrate this new hybrid crossword, which they point out that it is intended to be used as a main displacement in titles that benefit from the crossword, such as fighting games.

Sony’s commitment to unique features

The Sony controls have, since the appearance ofSixaxis, monopolizing various unique characteristics that have been defined by its controllers. They distance themselves from Nintendo’s philosophy of constant innovation due to their compilation nature, since they often repeat appearances from one generation to another. DualSense is no exception in this regard. The Sony controller recovers elements such as the touch panel; the light sensors, a little more subtle this time; the integrated gyroscope; and even elements such as the internal battery, or the headphone jack that we already saw in DS4.

To all these characteristics we must add three new inclusions: the haptic response, the adaptive sensitivity triggers and the integrated microphone; as well as a small change from the “Share” button to a new “Create” button that replaces it. Both the haptic response and adaptive triggers promise to be in line with what Nintendo presented on Switch with itsHD Rumbleof the JoyCon. Sony’s promise is that the controller will react to game events with some kind of sensitive response, which we can see in some of the buttons on the controller. Its integration is still unknown, but it is very likely that, as has happened previously, they are elements that we see more present in the Frist-Party titles of the console.

Sony has a hoarding aptitude with its controller technologies.The microphone, being a somewhat less striking addition, we find especially interesting. It not only opens the doors to direct communication in multiplayer games, as well as giving support to commenting “on the air” about what we produce from the Create button; it could mean the appearance of some kind of voice control by the console. It is a mere speculation, but considering the character of the multimedia center of the Sony console, as well as the appearance and proliferation of voice assistants, it can be a useful addition to these tasks, as Xbox has already done in the past. . Although we very much doubt seeing it in games.

We might expect that all this string of features will somehow seal the remote control battery, whose integrity, being irreplaceable and integrated, may worry some users; Since Sony have declared that they will improve with respect to what we see in DS4, an expected change, given the short duration of this.

Flag support for the new Xbox controller

The philosophy of Microsoft with its new controller seems to us a smart moveOn the other side of the spectrum we have Microsoft. Until the development of the Xbox One controller we have not seen an effort by those of Redmond to maintain the characteristics of their controllers. Items such as connections, setup and accessories were not compatible from one model to another.Until now.

Microsoft has opted for an intergenerational philosophy with its new controller. The gamepad to use as standard Xbox Series X will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 by default, as well as all the accessories that we previously saw in their respective controls. It not only shares these characteristics with these models. Batteries return as the primary means of powering this controller. A somewhat controversial measure for some players, but that makes sense for Microsoft. The use of batteries ensures that the battery level of the remote is always the same after a reset and its maintenance is easier and more direct; so, in our eyes, it doesn’t seem like a bad choice.

But the Series X controller hides more news than it may seem. Microsoft will use a low latency Bluetooth protocol in this controller, similar to what we see in many wireless gaming mice and that ensures full compatibility with the aforementioned systems that will be able to use this gamepad. In this regard, we also highlight the internal memory of the device, which reminds which systems it has already been connected to, to speed up its use in several at the same time. But, perhaps the change that we like the most is the appearance of the share button; an inclusion that will facilitate the cumbersome process of recording and photographing in-game.

Our opinion prior to testing these drivers

Both controllers have different design philosophies, as well as opposing approaches to issues such as compatibility, or the adaptability of individual controllers. A contrast with respect to its morphology, which has come quite close since the previous iterations of both models. We cannot defend the qualities of one against the other until we have them in our hands; But I know that we can advance some of our opinions on these peripherals.

Firstly, Sony’s performance in introducing elements that make the experience of using something as “insignificant” as a controller, which, to a certain extent, is standardized between devices, is very commendable. However, we do not believe that most of these qualities will be exploited in all the titles we see on the console. As has already happened with Sixaxis or DualShock 4; Most of these features will come from the titles of the first line of developers of the Japanese company. Although we are excited to think about what these integrations would derive.

Although the gamepads are similar, the design philosophy is very differentOn the other hand, Microsoft’s integration work seems very smart and beneficial to the user. Its controller has proven to be an optimal design for the vast majority of current video games and its comfort and features have been imitated to the point of nausea by third-party brands. But we will afford the rebuke, considering the enormous work that Microsoft has done on design issues in other divisions,as with Surface, that we would have liked to see some additional element in its controller.

The popularity of one or the other controller will eventually be decided due to the popularity of the consoles and systems they support; a reality that we will see reflected shortly, when the new generation consoles see the light, presumably, at the end of this year.

