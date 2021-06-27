As an attractive feline, Maribel Guardia boasts of a leopard

As an attractive feline, Maribel Guardia shows off as a leopard | INSTAGRAM

One of the activities that you enjoy doing the most Maribel Guardia lately is posing and modeling the different sets of clothes that the store she represents sends her demonstrating that in addition to conductive it can also be a excellent influencer.

This is the last months Maribel preferred to stay indoors thanks to the world situation, something that allowed her to know a new facet of herself that she did not know, being promoting dresses and different sets of clothes from the comfort of your home.

On this occasion we are going to present you one of the most beautiful dresses that have come to her, one with a leopard print with which she looks like an attractive feline and a very coquette, because in truth he ended up showing off his figure in an exceptional way while leaning against a wall.

You may also be interested: Beauty from behind, Maribel Guardia hits from her sofa

The photographs are in their social media It is worth mentioning that she uses both Twitter and Instagram, two sites where she is always posting these entertainment pieces so that the audience can enjoy them whenever they want.

Of course, the faithful admirers of the Costa Rican share in this beautiful entertainment so that more people find out what is new in her career, as well as that they can enjoy her beautiful photographs while we comment on them a little.

It is important to say that accessories are another very important thing and that Maribel knows it and applies her skills to dress and combine cross earrings, dress-like sneakers and of course a hairstyle with which her hair shows off.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Her publications always gather tens of thousands of likes and comments where users dedicate words of love support and of course congratulate her for her excellent way of doing those promotions that do not even seem to be with that intention.

In Show News we are happy to continue bringing the best information, curiosities, news and everything that comes up from the creator of Maribel Guardia, although for now we know that he has at least more than 10 dresses ready to model and that he will be uploading soon.

In his stories, he sometimes shows us a little more behind the scenes, which is why he recently revealed to us that he had these earrings and what day he would go up a piece with a different outfit.