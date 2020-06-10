After her participation in the live-action of ‘The Lion King’, it seems that Disney wants to expand its collaboration with the pop star in its various divisions, including Beyoncé in the MCU.

The singer and actress could be signing a great deal with Disney after working with them in 2019, and would now participate in at least three additional projects.

“Beyoncé has become an important player for Disney and is the perfect complement to various projects,” a source close to the studio told US media.

The singer is known for her singles like ‘Crazy In Love’ and ‘Single Ladies’, but this time she is about to close a $ 100 million deal with the entertainment company.

One of the first projects will be Beyoncé’s debut in the MCU, where the singer would be part of the soundtrack of ‘Black Panther 2’, whose release date is planned for 2021.

But, this is only the first of three other projects the pop star could do with the entertainment giant.

As part of the deal, they are also trying to get Beyoncé’s team to agree to have her voice some of the new documentaries that will be released on the streaming platform, Disney +.

After the success of having Meghan Markle as the host of the movie ‘Elephant’ on the platform, they have similar projects for those who are looking for well-known stories, something that is aligned to Beyoncé’s fight for social causes.

At the moment, the negotiations are still ongoing, but it is rumored that the final details are already being discussed now.

Beyoncé first worked for Disney in 2007 with the image of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ as part of the Disney Dream Portrait collection alongside other celebrities.