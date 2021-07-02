As a princess, Lyna Pérez models an outfit out of this world | INSTAGRAM

The precious american model Lyna Pérez is one of those influencers that you know very well what your audience likes and this time it did not show with an outfit that it seems out of this world even looks like a princess or a queen of a carnival.

Loyal fans could not believe what they were observing and they let them know in the comments exalting that how is it possible that someone so beautiful and with a personality as beautiful as her is so real.

the entertainment pieces we can see that he was wearing a skirt in the style of ballet, very elegant sneakers with silver tones and Golden Besides a top which was the most spectacular of all, it seems to be part of a dress made for a carnival or something like that.

The photo quickly attracted the attention of his loyal fans who only one hour surpassed more than 60,000 likes and continues to upload a number that can grow even more today.

In the first of the photos the young model squatting resting on one of her knees touching is the hair that by the way I very well arranged and in the second of them making a face of the most flirtatious that we have seen.

In addition, the young woman has already contacted a store that sends her products some very beautiful sets of clothes, first we model a swimsuit, then a blouse and a black skirt and finally a sweatshirt, all in the most flirtatious way you can. To imagine.

There is no doubt that the young woman has maintained her renown very well, always sharing the most beautiful images she has, selecting them, and she is always accompanied by a professional photographer who is in charge of capturing them.

The famous model also has many friends who want you to follow them, such as Alexa Dellanos and many more, all focused on creating photographs worth sharing, as this note was a beautiful content to enjoy this Thursday.

