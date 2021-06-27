“As a good girl” Cynthia Rodríguez has the dress you are looking for | Instagram

A recent photograph of the singer-songwriter, Cynthia Rodríguez, let out the sweet girl inside her after showing off in a tender salmon-colored dress that totally highlighted her beauty.

Cynthia Rodriguez, She shot several hearts on social networks after reappearing in a new snapshot in which she wears a pastel dress that maximized her beauty and bare legs.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“who always has the right choices in terms of fashion and good style, showed his talent to highlight the best of his charms,

A dress with a closed neck and long sleeves that reached the middle of her legs was the choice with which “Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“shone in one of his most recent sessions.

Today she was a good girl. Look: @savethedressmx, commented the Coahuila who knew that this garment brought that touch of sweetness to her look with which she would make her 3.2 million followers fall in love.

Immediately the reactions and comments towards the beautiful Coahuilense were not lacking in the publication in which she added more than 88 thousand likes.

They no longer punish you? punish meeeee I’ll be a good girl, ‘So pretty’, ‘Always a good girl’, ‘Every day super pretty!’, ‘Everything in this photo is perfect’, ‘Omg I was the first like of cin’, ‘Diosaa’

The singer-songwriter, host and television actress has a curvy silhouette, since for those who know very few details of her life, Cynthia Rodríguez Ruiz is a faithful and disciplined woman of exercise, which is why she has one of the most attractive silhouettes in the world. Production house of the Ajusco.

The native of Monclova has become one of the most acclaimed faces not only in the morning but also that of several fashion brands of which she announces her collections on her social networks.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, also a “youtuber”, shares various outfits every day that make her a fashion inspiration, particularly during this hot season.

The so-called “grupera princess”, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has interpreted several of the main themes of telenovelas among which are: “If you are not with me”, “The force of destiny”, and “Something between the two”, with Raúl Sandoval, once again showed off his kilometric legs, to which he added greater length with some uncovered platforms in nude color.

Rodríguez Ruiz has remained faithfully active in her career, participating in 7 telenovelas and 3 unit series, all broadcast by Azteca 13, she is one of the most viewed celebrities on social networks and who, together with Carlos Rivera, forms one of the most beloved couples of the Show.

The beautiful “model”, “dancer” and “former academic”, who generally shows many of her attributes through the various garments, on this occasion chose not to use any opening and to give all the prominence to the outfit which also had some engraved flowers.

As the same actress from “Wanted a man” and “Indomitable Beauties”, revealed, loves flowers so everything that has to do with them and the recent outfit would not be the exception, thus giving a more conservative option.

Without a doubt, the famous 38-year-old always finds a way to look classically elegant and highlight her attributes without looking ordinary.

It is not the first time that Rodríguez Ruiz accentuates his preferences for cheerful and floral prints, however, this look becomes ideal for those summer days and if you have a daytime event at hand where the dress code is casual, surely an option similar to this would lead you to steal the looks.