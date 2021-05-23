as a gift from Barça to success with Atlético

Luis Suarez He changed Liverpool for Barcelona in 2014, with the purpose, which he fulfilled, of reinforcing an already legendary attack. In the ranks of the Barça club he made a special friendship with Messi, a connection that manifested itself on and off the pitch. Until last summer the surprise jumped: they no longer had him. And then Atlético appeared.

A change of city that surprised everyone, but that seemed to augur that it was the piece that Cholo needed to perfect the mattress set and attack the League again. And so it has been.

Suárez has stood out in a season marked by the coronavirus, which he himself passed, and has achieved 21 goals with the red and white shirt, essential to bring your team together to the top.

With ups and downs and clamorous failures in front of the door, but with a winning gene that has contributed to magnify the already in itself tireless fighting spirit of the Madrid team.

Already in his debut in September against Granada in the League, he left a double and an assist as a declaration of intentions. Barça had discarded him and gave him to an Atlético who rubbed his hands, with good reason, before the arrival of the Uruguayan.

He has not had the same fate in the face of the goal in European competition, but his 19 league goals place him as Atlético’s top scorer, followed by a stratospheric Marcos Llorente with 12 targets. Perhaps Suárez did not expect the radical change to which he was forced last summer with the arrival of Koeman to Barça, but surely, to this day, he does not remember it with too much pain.

Luis Suárez’s goals with Atlético that are worth a league

09/27/2020: Atlético 6 – 1 Granada: two goals. 17/10/2020 Celta 0 – 2 Atlético: one goal. 24/10/2020 Atlético 2 – 0 Betis: one goal. 7/11/2020 Atlético 4 – 0 Cádiz: one goal. 19/12/2020: Atlético 3 – 1 Elche: two goals. 12/30/2020 Atlético 1 – 0 Getafe: one goal. 3/01/2021: Alavés 1 – 2 Atlético: one goal .21/01/2021: Eibar 1 – 2 Atlético: two goals. 24/01/2021: Atlético 3 – 1 Valencia: one goal. 31/01/2021: Cádiz 2 – 4 Atlético: two goals. 2021: Atlético 2 – 2 Celta: two goals. 7/03/2021: Atlético 1 – 1 Real Madrid: one goal. 10/03/2021: Atlético 2 – 1 Athletic: one goal. 21/03/2021: Atlético 1 – 0 Alavés: one goal. 16/05/2021: Osasuna 1 – 2 Atlético: one goal. 22/05/2021: Valladolid 1 – 2 Atlético: one goal