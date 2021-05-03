As a gift, Daniella Chávez plays with the camera in just a towel | Instagram

Playful! Daniella Chávez once again made Internet users nervous by playing with the camera in just a towel. The beautiful Chilean singer He took advantage of his exit from the shower to put on a “gift” and share very special images with his followers on Instagram.

The beautiful Daniella Chávez had her birthday, a date not only special for her but also for all those who enjoy following her and her work; For this reason, the sportscaster began her celebration in bed.

The star of televised sports appeared before the camera with only a towel trying to cover her curvy figure and one more on her head, Dany left everyone nervous when she began to lean on the bed, what the viewers did not expect is that this beautiful and talented woman would do it to blow to the belita with the little cake that was placed on the sheets.

This blonde woman has impressed Internet users with her beauty, which is why she has become one of the darlings of social networks and competes on Instagram with very beautiful women such as Kim Kardashian, Demi Rose, Alexa Dellanos and others.

Daniella Chavez She is currently a model and influencer, she has managed to make the most of her talents and dabble in television and music. The girl has been compared to Barbie doll herself for her style and quirky taste for pink.

The call America’s Cup girlfriend came to television after gaining enormous popularity when the rumor broke that she had been a lover of the striker Cristiano Ronaldo and was pointed out as the person responsible for his separation from the model Irina Shayk.

Ronaldo’s followers began to be loyal followers of Chávez’s beauty and she began to be part of the ranks of Televisa Deportes, winning the hearts of viewers, who ended up giving her the pseudonym La Novia de la Copa América.

Many will think that with her beauty, the life of Daniella Chávez has been easy; However, this girl has revealed that in the past her main concern was to end the day with some money to eat and now she feels more than proud that thanks to her work she can give him enormous luxuries, like recently a beautiful and luxurious truck.