These days of confinement have been used by Mariluz Bermudez to do things that he had not done before due to his hectic work schedule, and one of these is cooking, so he showed it in his account of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram At times like this: Try to see the positive in the negative! ⭐️🪐✨🌈 📸 @pablosolanophoto ➡️➡️➡️ slide A post shared by Mariluz Bermudez (@ mariluzbermudez1) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:34 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram “Every man is what he is by the dominant thoughts that allow his mind to occupy.” NAPOLEON HILL 📸 @pablosolanophoto A post shared by Mariluz Bermudez (@ mariluzbermudez1) on Apr 7, 2020 at 5:12 pm PDT

In several images, the Costa Rican appears in the kitchen wearing a knotted white blouse and underwear, resulting in the perfect fantasy for many of her followers.

View this post on Instagram This quarantine I have dedicated to cooking among other things, what I like most is making desserts! What do you do while you are at home? ▶ ️ ▶ ️ ▶ ️ 📸📸📸 @pablosolanophoto A post shared by Mariluz Bermudez (@ mariluzbermudez1) on Apr 13, 2020 at 2:15 pm PDT

Mariluz has written several messages in her recent publications, among which the following stood out: “This quarantine I have dedicated myself to cooking, among other things, what I like most is making desserts! What do you do while you are at home? ”

View this post on Instagram You who say 1, 2 or 3? ✨😊😝➡️➡️➡️ 📸 @pablosolanno A post shared by Mariluz Bermudez (@ mariluzbermudez1) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:44 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I love to dream and then make my dreams come true !!! ✨✨✨✨🙏🏽 📸 @pablosolanno A post shared by Mariluz Bermudez (@ mariluzbermudez1) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:37 pm PDT

