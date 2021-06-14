“As a child I was from Chelsea”

06/14/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon sancho, a Chelsea fan has declared in statements collected by TalkSport: “As a child I was a Chelsea fan, I’m not going to lie. Lampard was my favorite player when I was a kid, I loved the way he played, how direct he was and the composure he had with the ball at his feet”.

The Briton, who was left out of the call for England’s first match at the European Championship, is one of the loudest names to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. Manchester United is the main placed and even would have already presented a formal offer of 70 million euros, as reported by the BBC.

The player emerged from the lower categories of Watford is one of the main figures of the German team with only 21 years. In 2015 he signed for Manchester City, but two years later he turned to German football and his performance has been absolute: has participated in 137 official matches and has scored 50 goals and has distributed 64 assists.

The most desired in the Premier

The excellent level of Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga has attracted attention among the main clubs in the Premier, including Liverpool and Manchester United. His 16 goals in 38 games this season, in addition to his ability to sputter and dribble, have made the extreme an extremely striking profile in a context such as that of British football.

Borussia Dortmund, where he has two more years on his contract, would not be willing to get rid of the attacker and would have even rejected a first offer from Manchester United, over 60 million pounds.