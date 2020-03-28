Some actors seem to be made to play a particular role, it is difficult after seeing them on the screen to imagine them doing something else. Daniel Craig partly falls into this category. The sixth actor in history to play James Bond has become Agent 007 at Casino Royale and will continue to do so for one last movie, Die Can Wait. If he is about to turn the page and has already started in particular with the awesome With knives pulled, James Bond is not really the role he dreamed of as a child. Explanations.

Daniel Craig, superhero trend

You’d think Daniel Craig is at the pinnacle of his career right now. The actor has embodied one of the most famous characters of the last decade and above all is part of a long-standing heritage. But what to do now? What major role can he take on to succeed that of the most famous secret agent in the world? Well, Daniel Craig may well be looking for a new franchise and finally fulfill one of his childhood dreams.

The actor recently gave an interview to Saga Magazine in which he returned to his childhood dreams. He did not want to be a cosmonaut or pilot, but already an actor. The only difference is that he rather dreamed of roles of … superheroes. He quotes Superman and Spider-Man. But James Bond never made him dream.

I dreamed of many other things. Superman, Spider-Man the Invisible Man, or even a cowboy. But not really James Bond which seems a bit ironic now.

He already played a cowboy in 2011 (Cowboy and Aliens) and even appeared in a Star Wars film during a cameo. The question now is whether he feels ready to become a superhero. On the off chance, Superman may well be looking for a new actor…