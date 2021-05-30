Aryna Sabalenka wins the place of the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Ana Konjuh

05/30/2021

On at 23:01 CEST

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian, number 4 in the WTA and seed number 3, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth finals in one hour and twenty-one minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to Ana Konjuh, Croatian tennis player, number 144 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Croatian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while Sabalenka, meanwhile, did it 6 times. Likewise, in the first serve the Belarusian had 58% effectiveness, 7 double faults and achieved 53% of the service points, while her opponent had 65% first service and 7 double faults, managing to win 46% of points to serve.

The next match corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it the Belarusian and the winner of the match between the French will face Diane parry and the Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) is held between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players.