Aryna Sabalenka will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian, No. 4 in the WTA and seeded No. 2, fulfilled the odds by winning in the Wimbledon 30th finals by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 in two hours and eight minutes to Katie boulter, British tennis player, number 219 of the WTA. With this result, Sabalenka manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The British player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Belarusian managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Belarusian tennis player had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 62% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 62% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 55 % of service points.

The Belarusian tennis player will face in the round of 32 of the competition with the winner of the match in which the Russian tennis player will face Ekaterina Alexandrova and the colombian Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those invited.