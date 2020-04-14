Jesús Gil has returned to the big screen thanks to Arya Stark. Actress Maisie Williams, who became famous for her role in the famous Game of Thrones series, has become the former president of Atlético de Madrid. Like many of the citizens, Maisie she is bored and surprised his followers by posting a video on their Instagram stories emulating the mythical image of Jesús Gil, calling on the phone in the Jacuzzi.

With this montage, the actress just wanted to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus crisis doing a remix of the message that Boris Johnson gave, British Prime Minister, asking citizens not to leave their homes to avoid new infections. Maisie echoed her speech using the Jesus Gil filter.

The former president of the mattress club passed away when the actress was just seven years old. The truth is the only connection that exists between them is that of the platform (HBO) that produced both Game of Thrones and the documentary series El Pionero, which relates the life of Jesús Gil (who died in 2004).