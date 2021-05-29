Arval senses optimism and encourages it: anticipates 1.16 million car sales this year

FERNANDO LLAMAS

The Observatory of this renting and mobility solutions company considers that in three years the numbers of the automobile prior to the pandemic will be recovered.

The presentation of the 13th Arval Mobility Observatory was telematic.

The renting company Arval, part of the BNP Paribas Group, has presented this year its 13 Arval Mobility Observatory which, like the previous 12, is a vast collection of data conveniently analyzed by the experts who compile it. Broadly speaking, it exudes optimism to overcome this dark and augurs a much faster ‘post-covid’ recovery than predicted by other analysts.

For example, Arval envisages that the new vehicle will reach pre-pandemic sales levels in three years, and that sales will be reached this year. 1,160,000 registrations, about 15% more than in 2020. Spanish manufacturers do not express figures (“we will hardly reach a million”, some say) and are more cautious. They invoke the uncertainty of the pandemic, the electronic component supply crisis, the lack of cars, the impoverishment of large sectors of the population …

On the contrary, it is inferred from the Arval Observatory that confinements and precautions have increased household savings. “There is money to spend”, summarizes Manuel Orejas, responsible for Marketing and Business Development of the renting company. Consequently, it expects that more than 1.3 million cars will be sold in 2022 and almost 1.5 million in the following year. Consolidation will arrive in 2024 with 1,516,000 new units registered.

As in all analysis, clouds and clearings, but Arval prefers to see more lights than shadows and so, despite the alarming fact that in the used vehicle market, those over 10 years old prevail (a million of them were sold last year), opposes that in this same sector of the used vehicle alternative energy car transactions are growing, especially hybrids and plug-in hybrids, which will grow 41.5% this year according to their forecast.

In renting, electricians grow. Arval points out that this business has suffered much less than the rest of the automotive sectors and that invests 16% more than the rest in cars with reciprocating engines, which tripled their operations and “grow exponentially”.

There is a fact from the Observatory’s surveys that is interesting to highlight. The forecasts of the fleets in Spain are more optimistic than those of the rest of Europe, perhaps because the crisis has had less impact on our country. However, growth expectations are lower than those of companies in the rest of the continent.

