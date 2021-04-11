Arucas remains with the three points against San Fernando (3-0)

04/10/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

The Arucas rounded off a magnificent performance against the San fernando, which he thrashed 3-0 during their meeting in the First Phase of the Third Division this Saturday. The Arucas He approached the game with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Great Tarajal by a score of 1-0. For his part, San fernando he was defeated 3-1 in the last game he played against the Union Port. After the score, the Aruquense team is tenth at the end of the game, while the San fernando maintains the leadership of the First Phase of the Third Division.

The match started in a positive way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Santi in minute 8. After a new play, the score for the Aruquense team increased, increasing distances with a new goal from Santi, who thus achieved a double in the 17th minute. Later he scored the Arucas, which increased differences establishing the 3-0 by means of a goal of Abraham at 25 minutes, thus closing the first half with the result of 3-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 3-0.

With 26 points, the San fernando continues as leader of the First Phase of Third Division, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, at the end of the match, while the Arucas it was placed in tenth place with 10 points, in the position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

On the following day, the two teams will play in their fiefdom. The Aruquense team will face the Union Port and, for his part, the San fernando will do it against him Polished Bakery.

Data sheetArucas:Puga, Juan Carlos, Carnevali, Ramírez, Ruymán, Santi, Nauzet Alemán, Jonay Futre, Pipo, Abraham and CarmeloSan Fernando:Alamo, Stephane, Azael, Ruymán, Andrés, Enrique, Pedro, Alejo, Aitor Brito, David Ramírez and FuliStadium:–Goals:Santi (1-0, min. 8), Santi (2-0, min. 17) and Abraham (3-0, min. 25)