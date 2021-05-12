Arucas beat Ibarra at home 3-2

05/12/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

Triumph of Arucas 3-2 about Ibarra during the match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Wednesday. The Arucas wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Vera by a score of 3-2. For his part, Ibarra lost by a result of 1-0 in the previous match against the Union Port. With this defeat the Ibarra was placed in ninth position at the end of the game, while the Arucas is fifth.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for him Arucas, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Nauzet German, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

The second period started positively for him. Ibarra, who put the tables with a bit of Denzell moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in the 50th minute. However, the home team put their team ahead with a goal from Abraham at 65 minutes. Later the locals returned to score thanks to a goal of Romario at 68 minutes established by 3-1 in favor of Arucas. The visiting team cut distances through a goal of Abian in the last gasp of the duel, in 92, ending the match with a final score of 3-2.

At the moment, the Arucas he gets 22 points and the Ibarra with 10 points.

On the next day the Arucas will play against him Güímar at home and the Ibarra will play his match against him Villa Santa Brígida in his fiefdom.

Data sheetArucas:Puga, Ramírez, Verdés, Carnevali, Ruymán, Nauzet Alemán, Santi, Jonay Futre, Abraham, Carmelo and ChiquiIbarra:Nauzet, Arodi, Tato, Mechi, Abián, Ibrahim, Denzell, Xavi, Perez, Moreno and JohnyStadium:–Goals:Nauzet Alemán (1-0, min. 45), Denzell (1-1, min. 50), Abraham (2-1, min. 65), Romario (3-1, min. 68) and Abián (3-2 , min. 92)