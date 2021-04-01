Arucas achieves a tight victory at home against Lanzarote (1-0)

04/01/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

Triumph of Arucas 1-0 over Lanzarote during the match of the First Phase of the Third Division that took place this Wednesday. The Arucas He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous game against Great Tarajal. On the part of the visiting team, the Lanzarote won their last match in the competition away 0-1 against the Villa Santa Brígida. After the result obtained, the Aruquense team is tenth at the end of the game, while the Lanzarote is sixth.

The first part of the confrontation started for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Santi in minute 14. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the game.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

After finishing the match, the Arucas added three points and occupied the tenth place with 10 points, with an access position to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, while the Lanzarote it was placed in sixth place with 17 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

In the next match of the competition, the Arucas will face the Union Port and the Lanzarote will play against Las Palmas C, both matches will be played in his fiefdom.

Data sheetArucas:Puga, Ramírez, Juan Carlos, Ubay Luzardo, Carnevali, Nauzet Alemán, Santi, Jonay Futre, Abraham, Pipo and ChiquiLanzarote:Álex Martín, Oriol Dot, Matheus Teixeira, Javi Morales, Dani González, Rodrigo, Ayoze, Keita, Miguel, Miguel Gopar and GiovanniStadium:–Goals:Santi (1-0, min. 14)